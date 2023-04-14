Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward following a shooting in Tottenham.

Officers were called at approximately 04:20hrs on Thursday, 13 April to reports of a male injured in Norman Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, aged 17, suffering with gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

His next of kin has been informed. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing.

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD883/13APR. You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.