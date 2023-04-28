The Council’s new ‘Can You Help?’ campaign has been created as part of its ongoing campaign against fly-tipping in the borough and has released footage of people they would like to identify following incidents of fly-tipping.

The footage captured by CCTV cameras have picked up images of individuals that the Council would like to identify to either exclude from its investigations or speak to regarding dumped rubbish.

If the Council can identify who dumped the rubbish then it can issue a fixed penalty notice up to £400 and/or can prosecute those responsible.

The Council’s fly-tipping and waste enforcement team continue to work hard to keep Enfield clean and catch those who illegally dump their rubbish – but sometimes the Council needs to ask for help from residents.

If residents recognise anyone or any vehicle in the videos on the Council’s YouTube page please help and complete the form or call 020 8379 1000.

Cabinet Member for Environment at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “The clear message to those who fly-tip on the borough’s streets is your time is up. We will find you, and if found guilty, we will take the strongest possible action. We are committed and determined to provide a cleaner Enfield for our residents.

“There is never any excuse to fly-tip as we offer a free doorstep bulky waste collection service to all of the borough’s residents.”

Click here to request a free bulky waste doorstep collection.