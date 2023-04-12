AKEL visits Larnaca General Hospital

There can be no quality health care without a strong public health sector

10 April 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A delegation of AKEL consisting of AKEL Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides, AKEL Larnaca District Secretary Chrystalla Antoniou and AKEL MP Nikos Kettiros visited Larnaca General Hospital today.

During the visit, the AKEL delegation had the opportunity to talk to both the board of the hospital and exchange views with the medical and paramedical staff.

Unfortunately, everything that AKEL has been criticising for a long time was again confirmed. Namely that, due to the chronic absence of a comprehensive government plan and the necessary actions to support, upgrade and modernize public hospitals, a number of problems have accumulated in public hospitals, regarding their understaffing, logistical infrastructure and equipment, as well as rigidity and inefficiency in promoting the necessary solutions.

Despite their downgrading, which was methodically imposed by the previous government, it is worth pointing out that the efforts of the staff of public hospitals, who as a rule make immense efforts despite burnout, keep the level of services provided at a satisfactory level.

As regards the worrying information we have received from the staff of the General Hospital, most importantly the inability to use the new building three years after its delivery, we will proceed immediately with the relevant parliamentary scrutiny procedures in order to get answers from the competent political responsible.

In AKEL’s understanding, there can be no provision of quality health care for any of our fellow citizens unless the uninterrupted operation of a strong, modern and quality public health sector is ensured.

