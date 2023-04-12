AKEL: Cyprus’ digital transition is very problematic

11 April 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The collapse of the government central server as a result of a water leak adds to the problems created by recent cyber-attacks on government departments. It is evident that the country’s digital transition, which was much advertised for years by the previous government, is literally completely exposed as elementary issues related to infrastructure and cyber security of the state have not been resolved.

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy must immediately address all the gaps and shortcomings it has inherited. It must identify gaps in security, invest in infrastructure and technologies that protect the state and ensure continuity of its operations and service to citizens.