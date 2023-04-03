AEK Youth U16 have had a bit of an up and down season this year. The season began with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Hadley Rangers. Since then have picked up some good results but have lacked real consistency to make a push at the top of their division. Since the 26/02/23 where AEK were triumphant in a 0-2 victory against Norseman Youth in the quarter final of the Junior League Cup they have been very difficult to beat and have picked up some positive results against some good sides in both Hendon United and Hinton & Finchley Revolution. On 26/03/23 AEK took part in the semi final of the Junior League Cup against a very hard working Borehamwood youth side where AEK emerged 4-1 victors with players from the bench having a big impact. Goalscorers: Darius Ion, Brandon Khwoja and Man of the Match Adrian Tarner x2. On Sunday 02/04/23 AEK played in a hard fought league game against Norseman Youth who only had 10 men but were resolut and hardworking throughout. Eventually AEK made the breakthrough late in the first half thanks to great work by Zack Younis off of the left hand side of midfield. There is still plenty to play for this season and there is a real positive feeling amongst the AEK squad with a real bond and togetherness forming. Hopefully the team can end this season with a victory in their U16 Junior League Cup Final vs Northwood Youth. All credit to the players who have been great and have really accepted responsibility this season.

Squad: Kacper Burzycui, Cameron Boateng, Anthony Antoniou, Daniel Asante, Mark Cripps, Darius Ion, Luke Prokopiou, Derek Rocha, To-Zion Small, Adrian Tarner, Zack Younis, Abubakar Ahmed, Daniel Cooper Price, Galvin Damon, Brandon Khwoja & Drew Dempsey.