The top of the table clash saw AEK face AC Finchley, the unbeaten league leaders who had won all their games this season.

In a fiercely contested match, AEK started well, taking the game to AC. The first moment of magic saw Michael latch on to a loose ball and letting a right foot screamer from 25 yards leaving the keeper with no chance. Within minutes, AC were level and started to apply the pressure and started to control the game.

However, a great move saw AEK retake the lead. A nice ball from Henry down the line found Nahimia who with pace and power, beat his man and delivered a great low cross which evaded the AC defence to find Tristan who buried it first time with his weaker foot. Credit to AC who could have wilted, but came back strongly and scored a fortuitous equaliser. Showing character and desire, AEK regained the lead. Winning a free kick 25 yards out, it was Angel who composed himself before curling it round the wall and past the keeper into the top left hand corner of the AC goal to give his team a 3-2 lead at half time.

With an action-packed first half with 5 goals, the crowd were hoping for the same in the second. AC came out with real intent and were forcing errors, but AEK stood firm and could not break through. With both sides missing chances and the clock ticking, AEK were seeing the game out. AC were running out of time and with virtually the last kick of the match, win a corner and after an initial clearance, the ball fell kindly for them to tuck it away and equalise for the game to end 3-3.

Goals -Michael, Tristan, Angel

MOM – Michael: a top class, and commanding midfield performance