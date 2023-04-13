Acropolis Museum’s 2023 Easter gifts

With Orthodox Easter approaching, the Acropolis Museum in Athens has launched its Easter gift offerings designed to reflect the periods from 9th – 8th century BC to 520-505 BC! Discover these inspirational Easter gifts when you next visit Athens and the Acropolis Museum.

Porcelain eggs

These four egg-shaped porcelain ornaments are inspired by the clay vessels dated to the 9th – 8th century BC. The exhibits are displayed in Showcase 1 of the Gallery of the Acropolis Slopes on the ground floor of the Acropolis Museum.

Design: Treis Grammes Ceramics

Ceramic eggs

These ceramic eggs have bright abstract designs inspired directly by the ancient decoration on clay spindle whorls (weaving weights), which brides-to-be dedicated to the Sanctuary of Nymphe in the 6th century BC. The spindle whorls can be seen at the Acropolis Museum when visiting the Gallery of the Acropolis Slopes on the ground floor of the Museum (Showcase 6, no. 128).

Design: Attikon Fos

Ceramic rooster

The little ceramic rooster takes its inspiration from the illustration seen on a clay plate of 520-505 BC. There, the rooster is depicted with a lotus flower and a lizard on the plate’s central well. The plate can be seen at the Acropolis Museum when visiting the Gallery of the Acropolis Slopes on the ground floor of the Acropolis Museum (Showcase 6, no. 80).

Design: Attikon Fos

Ceramic hare

This ceramic rattle is a free rendering of an ancient vessel for perfumed oil in the form of a hare dating to the early 6th century BC. The hole below its ears was used for suspending the vessel with a string or rope. The ancient vessel can be seen at the Acropolis Museum when visiting the Gallery of the Acropolis Slopes on the ground floor of the Museum (Showcase 6, no. 134).

Design: Antonis Palles

