⁹How would you like to wake up to the sound of birds chirping, as oppose to traffic noise. Somewhere you are able open your windows and sit in your garden with no pollution or noise.

Friern Village has it all. Situated in the heart of N11 it is a perfect location with easy access to Muswell Hill Broadway with it’s vibrant shops and restaurant’s(10 mins) Finchley (10mins) Hampstead (10mins).

A true hidden Gem that has just come into it’s own because of all the traffic restrictions and parking in and around the area.

A quiet village, with New Southgate Station within walking distance. Tesco is across the road and the retail park again is walking distance.

All properties have their own drive and parking spaces, with ample parking for visitors. A real premium for the area.

So it is rare when a property comes up for sale there is this charming home is set on possibly the best site in the area on the market Set in a quiet secluded spot opposite a small green. Entering via the reception hall you have a good size reception room, TV room opening into a Large conservatory/dining room, Kitchen, Utility room, guest cloakroom and integral garage. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 ensuite and 2 sharing a large family bathroom.

The approach to the house is uncluttered by cars and has an open feeling that’s hard to beat until you get out into Hertfordshire but you are 10 minutes drive away from Muswell Hill Broadway. Despite an almost rural feeling on Catterick Close, you are 10 minute’s walk from Supermarkets, shops, and restaurants. The fantastic great northern line station in New Southgate is 0.3 a mile walk which takes you into Moorgate in 28 minutes.

For details ring 07771 714777.

Price on application.