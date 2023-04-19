New Salamis beat Stowmarket FC at home 3-1 in the Isthmian League North game at White Hart Lane.

New Salamis were 1-0 down within six minutes when Stowmarket took the lead through a Morley goal.

It took till the 53rd minute when New Salamis equalised when Maleace Asamoah scored and five minutes later his father Derek Asamoah scored to give New Salamis the lead. Then Felix Ahoru scored a third to give New Sala-mis a 3-1 win.

It was great to see father and son Derek and Maleace Asamoah seen in above photo to score both score a goal each in this vital match.