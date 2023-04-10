“Cyprus is not far away, if something happens in Cyprus it will obviously poison Greek-Turkish relations,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday during an interview on Greek TV. Speaking on SKAI TV, Dendias also expressed hope that no behaviour from the Turkish side in Cyprus reverses the excellent climate that has been created in Greek-Turkish relations.

He went on to say that Greece is ready to engage in discussion with the Turkish side, with any government the Turkish people will choose in the upcoming elections.

Referring to elections in Greece, Dendias said that “we believe we will win the elections and we will have a government with the same Prime Minister. And whoever Foreign Minister [the Prime Minister] chooses, will have the aim to discuss with the Turkish side.”

Regarding energy issues, Nikos Dendias made it clear that a discussion on the energy wealth of the Eastern Mediterranean cannot be held in the absence of Cyprus