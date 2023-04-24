Celebrations have been in full swing at Southgate Beaumont Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her 103rd birthday in style.

Marjorie Taylor who was born in April 1920 was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Daniel.

Marjorie loves a party and this is the 3rd Milestone birthday she has celebrated with the residents and team at Southgate Beaumont. So everyone made sure they pulled out all the stops

Marjorie, said: “I am so grateful to be spending my 103rd birthday with everyone at Southgate Beaumont. They have arranged a wonderful party and made my day so special. The cakes were absolutely delicious and I am already looking forward to my 104th!”

When asked what is the key to a long life? Marjorie said “Find the joy in every day.”

Beatrice Godfrey, General Manager of Barchester Southgate Beaumont added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches another amazing milestone. Marjorie is such a popular and inspirational person who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

