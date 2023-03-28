Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision on the A1(M) Barnet bypass.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, at around 9.50am on Sunday 26 March and involved two vehicles – a silver Lexus IS 300H and a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The Vauxhall came to rest beside the carriageway and three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

PC Rochelle Staddon, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the collision. As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or the events prior to it, to please get in touch.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC Staddon via email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 206 of 26 March, 2023.