The New Foreign Workforce Employment Strategy must be withdrawn and the new Minister of Labour should put the issue back for consultation. As the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou said the day before yesterday, the so-called New Strategy must be withdrawn. “It is a Strategy full of problematic points and provisions that pave the way for THE further exploitation of foreign workers, but also for exerting further pressure on the rights of Cypriot workers. The new Labour Minister must withdraw it and put the issue back to consultation.”