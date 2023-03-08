A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after falling from a vehicle barreling down the Paphos-Limassol highway, with police arresting the driver who tested positive for cocaine.

According to local media, six West Ham United football fans flew from London to Paphos on Tuesday and rented a minibus to drive to Larnaca where their team was schedule to play against AEK later this week.

During the road trip, a 38-year-old British male who was in the back seat rolled down the window of the moving vehicle and attempted to sit on it.

The fan rolled down the window and attempted to sit on it, losing balance and falling out onto the asphalt

He then lost his balance and fell out of the open window, landing on the asphalt and suffering serious injuries.

An ambulance rushed the injured man to the Emergency Room at Limassol General Hospital, and then he was transferred to Nicosia General due to critical but stable condition.

Paphos police officials said the incident took place in the afternoon around 3:15pm. They did not clarify on which side of the road the man fell onto the asphalt.

A police incident report also said the 38-year-old man had in his possession four packages that contained a substance believed to be about one and a half grams of cocaine.

The 32-year-old driver, who tested negative for alcohol, was arrested on multiple charges, including failure to secure passenger.

The driver also tested positive for drugs, police said.

Kathimerini