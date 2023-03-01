New Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, said that she would work hard to strengthen Cypriot shipping and its competitiveness. Hadjimanoli was speaking on Wednesday afternoon during the handover ceremony at the Deputy Ministry, in Limassol.

Welcoming Marina Hadjimanoli, outgoing Deputy Minister Vasilis Demetriades wished her “to see the ship called Cypriot shipping progress”, while he expressed his certainty that his successor will build on the efforts and achievements of the Deputy Ministry so far, for even better days in shipping.

He also noted that for him a cycle of 25 years in public service is coming to an end, while addressing the staff of the Deputy Ministry, he thanked them for their dedication and what they have achieved together.

He asked everyone to give the new Deputy Minister the same treatment and support that they offered him, and even more, noting that, if asked, he himself will support the new Deputy Minister of Shipping with his knowledge and experience and will be by her side if necessary.

In her first speech as the new Deputy Minister, Hadjimanoli initially expressed her condolences for the tragic train accident in Greece, noting that “our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Thanking President Nikos Christodoulides “for the honour of entrusting me with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, which is important and vital for the national economy”, she said that “President Christodoulides received an order from the citizens to implement his programme with the aim of creating a modern European state.”

Indicating that the most important element of an organisation is its human resources, the Deputy Minister of Shipping noted that this will be fully used and in the best possible way, assuring that “principles and values ​​will be the axes of my policy”.

Thanking Demetriades “for his leadership at the helm of the Deputy Ministry, which in difficult circumstances was able to keep our shipping at a pace of growth and positive performance”, Hadjimanoli said that she will continue the successful work of her predecessor and build on the foundations that have been laid, in order to further develop Cypriot shipping.