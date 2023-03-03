Vasoulla Constantinou

(from Dhali, Cyprus)

10.02.1948 – 16.02.2023

﻿We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Vasoulla Constantinou on Thursday, 16th February at the age of 75. She leaves behind her 3 children, Costas, Katie and Rena, her daughter-in-law Mary and son-in-law Andy along with her 9 grandchildren Steven, Ellie, Sophia, Helena, Suzie, Lexi, Anastasia, Stephania and Theo.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. She passionately dedicated her time to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was well known for her amazing cooking, her love of shopping as well as her cheerful, happy and cheeky personality. We miss you mum and love you forever.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 7th March at 10.30am at St Barnabas Greek Orthodox church, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA. The burial will follow at 12.00pm at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Flowers are welcome, however, if you prefer, we also welcome donations for the Royal Free Hospital through the link: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vasoullaconstantinou

Βασούλα Κωνσταντίνου

(από Δάλι, Κύπρος)

﻿Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Βασούλας Κωνσταντίνου την Πέμπτη, 16 Φεβρουαρίου σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Αφήνει τα τρία της παιδιά Κώστα, Κέιτι, Ρένα, τη νύφη της Μαίρη και γαμπρό Άντι και εννιά εγγόνια Στίβεν, Έλι, Σοφία, Χέλενα, Σούζι, Λέξι, Αναστασία, Στεφανία και Θίο.

Ήταν πολυαγαπημένη μητέρα και γιαγιά και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι την ήξεραν. Ήταν παθιασμένα αφοσιωμένη στην οικογένεια της, κυρίως στα εγγόνια της. Ήταν γνωστή για την εκπληκτική μαγειρική της, την αγάπη της για τα ψώνια όπως επίσης για την χαρούμενη και ευδιάθετη προσωπικότητα της. Μαμά μας λείπεις και θα σε αγαπούμε για πάντα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη, 7 Μαρτίου στις 10.30πμ από τον ιερό ναό Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στις 12.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, ωστόσο όποιος προτιμά μπορεί να κάνει εισφορά για το νοσοκομείο Royal Free μέσω www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vasoullaconstantinou

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

