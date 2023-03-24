Sotiris Georgiades

(from Nicosia)

It is with great sadness we announce that our beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad Soteris Georgiades passed away on Tuesday 14th March 2023 at the age of 74.

He leaves behind his wife Loukia, his son Mario with his wife Koulla, his daughter Antigone with her husband Frankie, his daughter Tzeni and four grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Thursday 30th March at 1pm at St Mary’s Church, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB and the burial will follow at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at the hall of St Barnabas Church, Wood Green, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA.

Σωτήρης Γεωργιάδης

(από Λευκωσία)

05.07.1948 – 14.03.2023

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο πολυαγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας, πεθερός και παππούς Σωτήρης Γεωργιάδης απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 14 Μαρτίου 2023 σε ηλικία 74ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Λουκία, τον γιο του Μάριο με την σύζυγο του Κούλλα, την κόρη του Αντιγόνη με τον σύζυγο της Φράνκι, την κόρη του Τζένι, όπως επίσης και τέσσερα εγγόνια.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 30 Μαρτίου στη 1μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα, Wood Green, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

