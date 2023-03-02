Nitsa Panayiotou

27.01.1947 – 18.02.2023

(from Alethriko, Larnaca)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nitsa Panayiotou. Nitsa gained her wings on Saturday, 18th February 2023 at the age of 76.

She passed peacefully at 03.03am surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, an amazing sister, a much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband Peter, known in the cypriot community as the barber on Hornsey Road, 4 children Andreas, Maria, Nicos and Helen, 8 siblings, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by all those blessed to have had her in their lives.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 7th March 2023 at 12:30pm at St Anthony the Great and John the Baptist church, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. She will be buried at Islington & St Pancras cemetery, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG at 2.00pm. The wake will follow at the Andover Community Centre, 55-57 Corker Walk, Finsbury Park, London N7 7RY at 3.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made for The National Brain Appeal

in her memory.

Νίτσα Παναγιώτου

(από Αλεθρικό, Λάρνακα)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Νίτσας Παναγιώτου. Η Νίτσα απέκτησε τα φτερά της το Σάββατο, 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 76 χρονών. Έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 03.03πμ περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένεια της.

Ήταν πολυαγαπημένη σύζυγος και μητέρα, καταπληκτική αδερφή και ιδιαίτερα αγαπημένη

γιαγιά και προγιαγιά. Αφήνει τον σύζυγο της Πίτερ, γνωστό στην παροικία ως τον κουρέα στο Hornsey Road, 4 παιδιά Αντρέα, Μαρία, Νίκο και Χέλεν, 8 αδέρφια, 10 εγγόνια και 8 δισέγγονα.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να την έχουν στη ζωή τους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη, 7 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 12.30μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίων Αντωνίου και Ιωάννου του Βαπτιστού, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο Islington & St Pancras, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG.

Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στις 3.30μμ στο Andover Community Centre, 55-57 Corker Walk, Finsbury Park, London N7 7RY.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια παρακαλεί όπως γίνουν εισφορές για το The National Brain Appeal, εις μνήμη της Νίτσας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

