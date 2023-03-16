Michael Hajisavvi

22.12.1923 – 02.03.2023

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Michael Hajisavvi, who passed away on Thursday 2nd March 2023, at the age of 99.

In the midst of this sadness, the family takes great comfort in the fact that Michael lived a very long and happy life and died without any great suffering or pain, surrounded by his family, and is now at peace.

Michael leaves behind his daughter Sotiroulla, grandchildren Maria and her husband Harry, Nicholas, and Michael, and great-grandchildren Loucas, Sotiris, and Gina, as well as many relatives in the Hajisavvi family – including his only surviving sibling, his brother George – and many friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 24th March 2023 at 1:00pm at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, Harringay, London N8 0LY. The burial will be at 2:30pm at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ, followed by the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, N11 1NP (opposite the entrance to the cemetery).

Flowers are welcome or alternatively there will be a collection box placed at the church and wake for the family’s chosen charity.

Μιχάλης Χατζησαββή

(από Ακανθού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Μιχάλη Χατζησαββή ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 2 Μαρτίου 2023 σε ηλικία 99 ετών.

Εν μέσω της λύπης που αισθανόμαστε, παρηγοριά μας είναι το γεγονός ότι ο Μιχάλης έζησε μια μακροχρόνια και χαρούμενη ζωή, και πέθανε χωρίς μεγάλη ταλαιπωρία ή πόνο,

περιτριγυρισμένος από την οικογένεια του, και τώρα έχει αναπαυτεί εν ειρήνη.

Ο Μιχάλης αφήνει την κόρη του Σωτηρούλα, τα εγγόνια του Μαρία και τον σύζυγό της Χάρι, Νικόλα και Μιχάλη, τα δισέγγονα του Λουκά, Σωτήρη και Τζίνα και λοιπούς συγγενείς της οικογένειας Χατζησαββή, – συμπεριλαμβανόμενο τον μοναδικό εν ζωή αδερφό του Γιώργο – και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 24 Μαρτίου 2023 στη 1.00μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου του Βαπτιστού Wightman Road, Harringay, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στις 2.30μμ στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park,

N11 1NP (απέναντι από την είσοδο του κοιμητηρίου.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Εναλλακτικά θα υπάρχει κουτί συλλογών

στην εκκλησία και την παρηγοριά με τις εισφορές να πηγαίνουν σε φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση της επιλογής της οικογένειας.

