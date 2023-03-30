Maria (Mary) Nicolaou

(from Famagusta)

29.10.1937 – 22.03.2023

We announce with a heavy heart the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Nicolaou, who passed away on the 22nd of March 2023 at the age of 85.

She leaves behind her husband Constantinos (Dino), her children Andri (husband Kevan) & Nic, her grandchildren Sasha – Maria, Sam, Charlie, Eve, Alice & Charlie, many relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on 6th of April 2023 at 1:30pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB and the burial will follow at the Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ. There will be a wake at The Cock Inn pub, Chalk Lane, Barnet, Greater London, EN4 9HU. Mary loved flowers and tributes can be sent to Demetriou and English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8NG. Those wishing to donate the family kindly requests donations to Paternoster House Care Home. There will be a collection at the church or through the link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/PaternosterHouse

Μαρία (Μαίρη) Νικολάου

(από την Αμμόχωστο)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Μαίρης Νικολάου, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 22 Μαρτίου σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Κωνσταντίνο (Ντίνο), τα παιδιά της Άντρη (σύζυγος Kevan) & Nic, τα εγγόνια της Sasha – Maria, Sam, Charlie, Ήβη, Αλίκη & Charlie, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Πέμπη 6 Απριλίου 2023 στη 1:30μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Trent Park, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ. Παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Cock Inn, Chalk Lane, Barnet, Greater London, EN4 9HU. Η Μαίρη λάτρευε τα λουλούδια και όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να τα αποστείλουν στο Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8NG. Για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν εισφορές, θα υπάρχει κουτί στην εκκλησία για το Paternoster House Care Home ή μπορούν να τις κάνουν ηλεκτρονικά στη σελίδα: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/PaternosterHouse

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family