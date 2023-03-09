Maria Evangelou

03.11.1969 – 22.02.2023

(from London with parents from Avgorou and Yialousa)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister Maria Evangelou who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at the age of 53.

Maria leaves behind her husband Apostolos, children Andy, Demitri and Natalia, mother and father Andrianou and Panayioti Michaelas, sister Litsa and brother George.

The funeral will take place on Friday 17th March 2023 at 12:15pm at St Demetrios Church, followed by the burial at 2:15pm at New Southgate cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family would prefer

donations for The North London Hospice. The GoFundMe Link is https://tinyurl.com/NorthLondonHospiceDonations. There will also be a collection box placed at the church and cemetery.

In celebration of Maria’s life and the love she had for us, the family would warmly welcome any treasured story, memory, or tribute – whether a quote, picture, paragraph, page, or anything else.

Please send your stories to [email protected]

Μαρία Ευαγγέλου

(από Λονδίνο με γονείς από Αυγόρου και Γιαλούσα)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, κόρης και αδερφής Μαρίας Ευαγγέλου η οποία απεβίωσε ειρηνικά την Τετάρτη 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 53 ετών. Η Μαρία αφήνει τον σύζυγό της Απόστολο, παιδιά Άντι, Δημήτρη και Ναταλία, μητέρα και πατέρα Αντριανού και Παναγιώτη Μιχαελάς, αδερφή Λίτσα και αδερφό Γιώργο.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 17 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 12:15μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, και στη συνέχεια η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2.15μμ στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια θα προτιμούσε εισφορές για το North London Hospice. Αποταθείτε στον σύνδεσμο https://tinyurl.com/NorthLondonHospiceDonations για να κάνετε εισφορά. Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί συλλογών στην εκκλησία και το κοιμητήριο.

Για να γιορτάσουμε τη ζωή και την αγάπη της Μαρίας, η οικογένεια ζητά θερμά οποιοσδήποτε έχει κάποια πολύτιμη ιστορία, ανάμνηση, φόρο τιμής – φράση, φωτογραφία, παράγραφο, σελίδα ή οτιδήποτε άλλο, μπορεί να τις στείλει στο [email protected]

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family