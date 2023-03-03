Loukia Panteli

26.10.1921 – 09.02.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Loukia Panteli who died on Thursday, 9th February 2023 at the age of 101. She leaves behind her four children Maria, Vasilakis and his wife Marina, Theodorakis and Elefteria (Loulla) and her husband Antonis, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Monday, 6th March 2023 at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox church of the Archangel Michael, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Margate, Kent CT9 5BE and the burial at St John cemetery, Margate. The wake will be given at the cemetery and afterwards lunch will follow at the Westgate Greek Taverna in Margate.

Λουκία Παντελή

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Λουκίας Παντελή η οποία απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη, 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 101 χρονών.

Καταλείπει τέσσερα παιδιά Μαρία, Βασιλάκη και τη σύζυγό του Μαρίνα, Θεοδωράκη και Ελευθερία (Λούλα) και τον σύζυγό της Αντώνη, 13 εγγόνια και 32 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα, 6 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 12.30μμ από την Ελληνορθόδοξο Κοινότης Παμμεγίστων Ταξιαρχών, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Margate, Kent CT9 5BE και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Αγίου Ιωάννη, Margate. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο και μετά θα ακολουθήσει γεύμα στο Westgate Greek Taverna στο Margate.

