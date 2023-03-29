Louis Costa

10.10.1944 – 15.03.2023

(born in Akaki, Cyprus)

The family of Louis Costa are sorry to announce the death of their beloved brother, father, grandfather and uncle.

Louis died in his sleep on Wednesday 15th March after a short illness. He was 78 years old.

In 1960, Louis stumbled on a land mine and came to London for specialist surgery. He stayed in London with his family, and he became an apprentice barber. After his apprenticeship, he moved to Plymouth and later to Bristol, where he lived with his wife and two sons. When he returned to London in the 1990s, he opened his own popular barbershop in Archway, London, which closed when he retired.

The funeral and wake will take place at 2.45pm on Wednesday 5th April 2023 at Islington Crematorium, 278 High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG.

