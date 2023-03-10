Kyriacou Demosthenous

(from Tavrou, Famagusta District)



16.10.1933 – 04.03.2023



It is with great sadness we announce the death of Kyriacou Demosthenous who left us peacefully on Saturday 4th March. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She leaves behind her 3 children, Michael, Dena and Mareka, 3 sons-in-law, 1 daughter-in-law, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



She will be dearly missed by all those blessed to have had her in their lives.



The funeral will take place on Thursday 16th March at 11 a.m. at Panayia church.



The burial will be held at New Southgate cemetery and the wake will follow at the Arianna Banqueting Suite.



Κυριακού Δημοσθένους



(από Ταύρου, Αμμοχώστου)



Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Κυριακούς Δημοσθένους η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή ειρηνικά το Σάββατο 4 Μαρτίου. Ήταν μια αγαπημένη μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά. Αφήνει τα τρία της παιδιά Μιχάλη, Ντίνα και Μαρέκα, τρεις γαμπρούς, μία νύφη, έντεκα εγγόνια και πέντε δισέγγονα.



Θα λείψει πάρα πολύ σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να την έχουν στη ζωή τους.



Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 16 Μαρτίου στις 11 π.μ. από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate και η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο Arianna Banqueting Suite.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family