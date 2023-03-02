Kleopas Anastasiou

06.01.1940 – 16.02.2023

It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of our beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather Kleopas Anastasiou who passed away on Thursday, 16th February at the age of 83.

Kleopas was born in Kili village, Paphos and then came to England in 1975 where he worked in the jewellery trade at Hatton Garden until his retirement. He was very well known as “Mr Kleo”. Now he can reunite in heaven with his beloved wife Yianoulla. He leaves behind his daughter Maria, son-in-law Marios, grandchildren Daniel and Harry and many more loving relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place at the church of Constantine and Helen, Tseri, Cyprus on Monday, 6th March 2023 at 1.30pm.

Κλεόπας Αναστασίου

Με μεγάλη λύπη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, πεθερού και παππού Κλεόπα Αναστασίου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη, 16 Φεβρουαρίου σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Ο Κλεόπας γεννήθηκε στην Κοίλη, χωρίο της Πάφου και ακολούθως ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1975, όπου εργάστηκε στο εμπόριο κοσμημάτων στο Hatton Garden μέχρι την αφυπηρέτηση του. Ήταν γνωστός ως ο «κύριος Κλέο». Τώρα θα ξανασυναντήσει την πολυαγαπημένη του σύζυγο Γιαννούλα. Αφήνει την κόρη του Μαρία, γαμπρό Μάριο, εγγόνια Ντάνιελ και Χάρι και λοιπούς φίλους και συγγενείς.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί από τον ιερό ναό Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης στο Τσέρι της Κύπρου, τη Δευτέρα, 6 Μαρτίου 2023 στη 1.30μμ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family