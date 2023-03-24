Jo Georgiou

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

29.03.1990 – 12.02.2023

We sadly announce the passing of our beloved, Jo Georgiou, aged 32. Jo grew up in Larnaca and moved to London in 2004. She attended East Barnet School where she achieved her GCSEs and A-levels. After leaving school, Jo worked her way up from a Retail Sales Assistant to an Area Manager.

Jo was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, in August 2021. After a year and a half of chemotherapy, surgery and other treatments, her battle came to an end.

She passed away at North London Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by her mother, sister, extended family and friends. Her funeral service was held at GreenAcres Epping Forest on Monday 27th February.

Thank you to all who read Jo’s story in Parikiaki in 2021, and we are grateful to everyone who donated to her GoFundMe page.

