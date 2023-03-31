Eleni (Helen) Georgiou

06.04.1946 – 10.03.2023

We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Eleni (Helen) Georgiou, from Patriki in Cyprus, passed away on Friday10th March 2023 at the age of 76.

She leaves behind her daughter Aliki, son-in-law Christo, brother Costi, sister Chrysoula, brother George, sister Marina, nieces, nephews and extended family. They will all miss her dearly.

She was such a beautiful, kind and loving person. Eleni, daughter of Andrea and Andriana Georgiou, came to England in the late 1950s with her family, where she followed her hairdressing dream for many years.

The funeral service will be held on Monday 3rd April at 12.00pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of All Saints, Camden Town, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA. Following the service, the burial will be at Islington & St Pancras cemetery in East Finchley, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG.

Flowers are welcome.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

