Efthymia Gavriel

29.06.1926 – 12.03.2023

(born in the village of Flamoudi, Famagusta)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Efthymia Gavriel, on Sunday 12th March 2023, who passed away

peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 96.

Efthymia leaves behind her daughters Maria and Sotera, her son-in-law George, her grandchildren

Emilios, Joseph and Eleftheria, her brother George and his wife Mary and her many extended family members and friends, who will all miss her dearly.

The funeral will take place on Monday 3rd April 2023 at 11.00am at St Nicholas Cathedral, 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, London W12 8JF. The burial will follow at 1.00pm

at Hanwell/City of Westminster Cemetery, Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, London W7 3QG.

Following the burial, a small reception in honour of our late mother Efthymia, will be held at Sudbury Golf Club, Bridgewater Road, Wembley, Middlesex HA0 1AL.

Although flowers are welcome, any donations made for Dementia UK and St Nicholas’ Cathedral in the donation box at the church, cemetery and wake, will be greatly appreciated.

For queries regarding delivery of flowers please contact Henry Paul Funeral Directors on 020 8567 9930.

May she rest in peace.

Our mother Efthymia was a quiet, strong, hardworking and

very religious woman, who loved her family dearly,

and she in return was loved and much respected

by her family, friends and the Greek community.

In her younger years, time permitting (as she and our father

Eleftherios ran their restaurant since 1957) our mother loved

sewing, crocheting and entertaining family and friends.

In later years, especially once she was widowed, her passion

for gardening was evident, as was her love of the church

and the church community, where she was always

ready to help in whatever way she could.

God bless you Mum, and may He give you eternal rest.

You will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

Ευθυμία Γαβριήλ

(από το Φλαμούδι, Αμμόχωστος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η πολυαγαπημένη και λατρεμένη μας μητέρα, γιαγιά, προγιαγιά, αδελφή και θεία Ευθυμία Γαβριήλ, απεβίωσε γαλήνια την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023, σε ηλικία 96 ετών.

Η Ευθυμία αφήνει κόρες Μαρία και Σωτήρα, γαμπρό Γιώργο, εγγόνια Εμίλιο, Ιωσήφ και Ελευθερία, αδελφό Γιώργο και τη σύζυγό του Μαρία και λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Θα λείψει σε όλους πολύ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 3 Απριλίου 2023 στις 11.00πμ από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, London W12 8JF. Η ταφή θα γίνει στη 1.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Hanwell/City of Westminster, Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, London W7 3QG. Στη συνέχεια η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Sudbury Golf Club, Bridgewater Road, Wembley, Middlesex HA0 1AL.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, ωστόσο θα εκτιμούσαμε οποιαδήποτε εισφορά γίνει στο κουτί συλλογών που θα υπάρχει στην εκκλησία, στο κοιμητήριο και στην παρηγοριά για το Dementia UK και την εκκλησία. Για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με την παραλαβή λουλουδιών, παρακαλώ επικοινωνήστε με το γραφείο κηδειών Henry Paul στο 020 8567 9930.

Αιωνία της η μνήμη.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family