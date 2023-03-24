DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

16.04.1965 – 08.03.2023

Dinos Aristidou

(from London with parents from Akanthou and Limassol)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved brother Dinos Aristidou who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th March 2023 at the age of 57. Dinos was born in London to Christalla and Takis Aristidou.

Dinos grew up in East Finchley where his lifelong passion for youth theatre began. He nurtured this passion into a global career of education through theatre teaching and directing at international schools in Athens, Milan and Vienna. Dinos settled in Brighton and continued to travel the world, inspiring many, and creatively leading innovative projects.

He is survived by his brother Andros, sister Mariella, sister-in-law Indy and his three beloved nieces Zoë, Melanie and Sofia. Amongst his nearest and dearest, Dinos leaves behind David, Jan, Mary and his beloved godchildren.

The funeral will take place on Monday 27 March 2023 at 12.00pm at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, and the burial at 2.00pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake will follow at 3.30pm at St Stephens House and Gardens, 17 East End Road, London N3 3QE (in the grounds of Avenue House).

Dinos loved flowers and floral tributes can be arranged with Burgeon Floral Design, 108 Cockfosters Road, Barnet EN4 0DP via the telephone number 020 8441 6661. For those wishing to donate, the family kindly request donations to the International School Theatre Association (ISTA) in his memory at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DinosAristidouMemorial. The funds will be used to support young people accessing education through theatre.

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ντίνος Αριστείδου

(από το Λονδίνο, με καταγωγή από την Ακανθού και τη Λεμεσό)

Με βαριά καρδία ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας αδερφού Ντίνου Αριστείδου ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 8 Μαρτίου 2023 σε ηλικία 57 ετών.

O Ντίνος γεννήθηκε στο Λονδίνο. Γονείς του, η Χρυστάλα (από την Ακανθού) και ο Τάκης Αριστείδου (από τη Λεμεσό).

Μεγάλωσε στο Ανατολικό Finchley, απ’ όπου ξεκίνησε την καριέρα του στο Θέατρο. Από παιδί συμμετείχε σε παραστάσεις στο Finchley Youth Theatre, κάθως και στα βρετανικά και ελληνικά σχολεία που φοιτούσε. Το ντεπούτο του στο West End έγινε όταν ήταν ακόμα έφηβος. Μετά τις σπουδές του, η αγάπη του και το πάθος του για την Τέχνη του Θεάτρου, τον ανέδειξαν διεθνώς, αφού κλήθηκε να γράψει, να διδάξει, αλλά και να σκηνοθετήσει θεατρικές παραγωγές σε σχολεία στην Αθήνα, στο Μιλάνο και στη Βιέννη. Αν και εγκαταστάθηκε στο Μπράιτον, συνέχισε το εμπνευσμένο του ταξίδι στον κόσμο του Θεάτρου και της δημιουργικότητας, μεταβαίνοντας σε διάφορες χώρες για να ηγηθεί πρωτοποριακών εκπαιδευτικών προγραμμάτων και έργων.

Ο Ντίνος, καταλείπει τον αδερφό του Άντρο, την αδερφή του Μαριέλλα, την κουνιάδα του Ίντι και τις πολυαγαπημένες του ανιψιές Ζωή, Μέλανι και Σοφία. Επίσης, θα λείψει πολύ στον Ντέιβιντ, στην Τζαν, στη Μαίρη, καθώς και στα πολυαγαπημένα του βαφτιστήρια.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 27 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 12μμ από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ στις 2μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στις 3.30μμ στο St Stephens House and Gardens, 17 East End Road, London N3 3QE (στην περιοχή του Avenue House).

Ο Ντίνος λάτρευε τα λουλούδια και έγινε διευθέτηση ώστε να αποστέλλονται μέσω του Burgeon Floral Design, 108 Cockfosters Road, Barnet EN4 0DP καλώντας στο 020 8441 6661. Για όσους προτίθενται να κάνουν εισφορές, επιθυμία την οικογένειας είναι όπως γίνουν εισφορές εις μνήμη του για το International School Theatre Association (ISTA) μέσω του https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DinosAristidouMemorial. Τα έσοδα θα διατεθούν για τη βελτίωση των συνθηκών πρόσβασης των νέων στην Εκπαίδευση.