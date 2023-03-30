Charalambos Theodosiou



(from Petra Soleas)



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father, husband, grandfather and brother Charalambos, born in Petra Soleas on the 5th of May 1933 and died in London on the 23rd of March 2023 aged 90.



He leaves behind his wife Dora and his son Andreas, two grandchildren, a daughter-in-law and siblings.



Seventeen years after the accident that cost him his health, and after winning countless battles, he taught us that human strength and the will to live can be endless.



Always strong, always smiling!



We will miss you Hambi!



The funeral service will be held on the 9th of April 2023 at 11.30am at the church of Timios Stavros, Syggrou, Strovolos Nicosia. The family will be accepting condolences at the church from 11.00am.



Χαράλαμπος Θεοδοσίου



(από Πέτρα Σολέας)



05.05.1933 – 23.03.2023



Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, συζύγου, παππού, και αδελφού Χαράλαμπου, γεννηθείς στην Πέτρα Σολέας στις 5 Μαίου 1933, που απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 23 Μαρτίου 2023 στο Λονδίνο σε ηλικία 90 ετών.



Αφήνει τα στηρίγματα του σε αυτή τη ζωή, τη σύζυγο του Δώρα και το γιο του Ανδρέα, τα δύο εγγόνια, τη νύφη και τ’ αδέλφια του.



Δεκαεπτά χρόνια μετά το ατύχημα που του στοίχισε την υγεία του, κέρδισε άπειρες μάχες, μας δίδαξε ότι η δύναμη του ανθρώπου είναι ατελείωτη, όπως και η θέληση για ζωή.



Πάντα δυνατός, πάντα χαμογελαστός!



Θα μας λείψεις Μπαμπή!



Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Κυριακή 9 Απριλίου 2023 στις 11.30πμ από την εκκλησία του Τιμίου Σταυρού, Συγγρού, Στρόβολος, Λευκωσία. Η οικογένεια θα δέχεται συλλυπητήρια στην εκκλησία από τις 11.00πμ.



Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family