Artemis (Artemoula) Christodoulou

(from Yialousa, Cyprus – resident of Margate, Kent)

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved mother and yiayia Artemoula, who died on Sunday 12th March 2023, aged 89.

She leaves behind her four children, Phodoulla,Tony,Thora and Marina, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, the rest of her beloved family in Cyprus and in the United Kingdom and many friends who will all miss her very dearly.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th March 2023 at 12.45pm, at the greek orthodox church of the Archangel Michael, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Westbrook, Margate CT9 5BE, followed by the burial at the Margate cemetery, Manston Road, Margate, CT9 4LY.

The wake will take place at the church’s Community Centre, Walmer Castle, 39 Canterbury Road, Westgate-On-Sea CT8 8JT.

We shall welcome donations in aid of the Pilgrims Hospice Thanet in Margate.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Αγγελία θανάτου – Κηδεία

20.10.1933 – 12.03.2023

Άρτεμις (Αρτεμούλα) Χριστοδούλου

(από Γιαλούσα, Κύπρου – κάτοικος του Margate, Kent)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Αρτεμούλας, η οποία απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Αφήνει τα τέσσερα της παιδιά Φωτούλλα, Τόνι, Δώρα και Μαρίνα, δύο γαμπρούς, μία νύφη, δέκα εγγόνια και πέντε δισέγγονα, τα υπόλοιπα μέλη της οικογένειας στην Κύπρο και στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, καθώς και πολλούς φίλους και γνωστούς στους οποίους θα λείψει πάρα πολύ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 28 Μαρτίου 2023, ώρα 12.45μμ από την ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία του Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Margate, CT9 5BE και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Margate, Manston Road, Margate, CT9 4LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Κοινοτικό Κέντρο της εκκλησίας, Walmer Castle, 39 Canterbury Road, Westgate-On-Sea CT8 8JT.

Εισφορές για το Pilgrims Hospice Thanet Margate, θα είναι ευπρόσδεκτες.

ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ Η ΜΝΗΜΗ

