DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Antoni Kantretti

(from Alethriko, Cyprus)

15.11.1933 – 28.02.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Antoni on Tuesday 28th February 2023, aged 89. He leaves behind three children: Kyriacos, Savva and Despina, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many family members and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday 20th March at 10:30am at The Twelve Apostles church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG. It will be followed by the burial at 12:30pm at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. The wake will follow at St Katherine’s Church Hall, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL.

Άντονι Καντρέττι

(από Αλεθρικό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Άντονι την Τρίτη 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Καταλείπει τα τρία του παιδιά: Κυριάκο, Σάββα και Δέσποινα, πέντε εγγόνια, τέσσερα δισέγγονα και λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Δευτέρα 20 Μαρτίου στις 10:30πμ από την Ελληνορθόδοξη Κοινότητα Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG. Μετά θα γίνει η ταφή στις 12.30μμ στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στον ιερό ναό Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family