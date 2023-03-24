Anna Plastiras

(From Kalochorio, Larnaca)

13.07.1931 – 16.03.2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved mother, sister and grandmother, Anna Plastiras who died at home on 16th March 2023 aged 91.

Anna leaves behind her children Nikki, Christopher, Androulla, Christina and their spouses, six grandchildren, one brother, one sister and many relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 4th April at 12.30pm at St Demetrios Orthodox Church, Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP. The burial will follow at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB at approximately 2.30pm. The family will hold a wake at The Walker Cricket Ground, 175 Waterfall Rd, N14 7JZ from 3.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for two children’s charities:

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice: https://www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk/

Alkionides UK: https://www.alkionides.org

Άννα Πλαστήρα

(από Καλό Χωριό, Λάρνακα)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, αδελφής και γιαγιάς Άννας Πλαστήρα, η οποία απεβίωσε στο σπίτι της στις 16 Μαρτίου σε ηλικία 91 ετών.

Αφήνει τα τέσσερα παιδιά της Νίκη, Χρηστάκη, Ανδρούλλα, Χριστίνα και τους συζύγους τους, έξι εγγόνια, δύο αδέλφια καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 4 Απριλίου στις 12.30μμ από την εκκλησία Αγίου Δημητρίου, Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB περίπου στις 2.30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Walker Cricket Ground, 175 Waterfall Rd, London N14 7JZ από τις 3.30μμ.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια παρακαλεί για όποιον επιθυμεί, να κάνει εισφορά σε ένα από τα δύο ιδρύματα που παρέχουν βοήθεια στα παιδιά:

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice: https://www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk/

Alkionides UK: https://www.alkionides.org

Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

