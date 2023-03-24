Androulla Panayi

(from Palodia, Limassol)

13/03/1938 – 05/03/2023

It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved wife and mother Androulla Panayi, who passed away on Sunday 5th March 2023 in hospital surrounded by her family.

She was a devoted wife to Demetris Panayi for 54 years and a mother to two sons, Artemis and Tony. Androulla was a caring mother-in-law to Christalla and Rosi, and was given the name “Yiayia La La La” by her loving grandchildren Dimitris and Elena who she loved dearly, and would hold their hands and sing to them in the garden.

Androulla was born in Palodia, Limassol, Cyprus on 13th March 1938 to Rebecca and

Antonis Onoufriou Perdikou, the fourth eldest of eight siblings who she deeply loved. After marrying Demetris in 1969, they immigrated to London.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th March 2023 at St John the Baptist church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY at 12.00pm, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ at 2.30pm. The wake will be held at The Penridge Banqueting Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

Flowers are welcome, or alternatively, there will be a collection box placed in the church and wake for the family’s chosen charity.

Αντρούλα Παναγή

(από την Παλώδια Λεμεσού)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου και μητέρας Αντρούλας Παναγή, η οποία απεβίωσε γαλήνια στο νοσοκομείο, όπου νοσηλευόταν, περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένειά της, την Κυριακή 5 Μαρτίου.

Ήταν επί 54 χρόνια αφοσιωμένη σύζυγος στον Δημήτρη, ιδανική μητέρα για τους δύο γιούς της, Αρτέμη και Τόνι, στοργική πεθερά για τη Χρυστάλλα και τη Ρόζι, και πολυαγαπημένη γιαγιά για τα εγγόνια της Δημήτρη και Έλενα. Την αποκαλούσαν «Γιαγιά ΛΑ ΛΑ ΛΑ», όπως το παιδικό τραγούδι που τους τραγουδούσε στον κήπο της, κρατώντας τους το χέρι.

Γεννήθηκε στην Παλώδια της επαρχίας Λεμεσού, στις 13 Μαρτίου 1938, με γονείς την Ρεβέκκα και τον Αντώνη Ονουφρίου Πέρδικο. Ήταν η τέταρτη στη σειρά από τα οκτώ αδέρφια της, τα οποία αγαπούσε πολύ. Το 1969, μετά τον γάμο της με τον Δημήτρη, μετανάστευσε οικογενειακώς στο Λονδίνο αναζητώντας μια καλύτερη ζωή.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 28 Μαρτίου, στις 12μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1EZ στις 2.30μμ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Penridge Banqueting Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Εναλλακτικά μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές στην κηδεία για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

