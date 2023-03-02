Androulla Ioannou

Born Livadia Cyprus

02.07.1936 – 09.02.2023

It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts that we announce that Androulla Ioannou passed away on the 9th of February 2023 aged 86.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She leaves behind her daughters Maria, Tina, Helen and Sue and grandchildren Sophia, Zoe, Anastasia, Antony, Maria and Izibella. Androulla was a kind-hearted and radiant spirit with a warm smile and a gentle soul, loved by all who knew her and words alone are not enough to define how greatly she was loved and how much she will be missed.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, 8th of March 2023 at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox church of Saint Anthony the Great & Saint John the Baptist, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. The burial will be held at 2:30pm at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ. Following the burial there will be a celebration of Androulla’s life at St Katherine’s church Friern Barnet, London N20 0NL.

Androulla had a strong faith in the Greek Orthodox Church and in lieu of flowers there will be a collection box at the service with the money going to the church in memory of Androulla and her husband Panayiotis (who passed away just 11 months before).

Αντρούλα Ιωάννου

(γεννημένη στα Λιβάδια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Νίτσας Παναγιώτου. Η Νίτσα απέκτησε τα φτερά της το Σάββατο, 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 76 χρονών. Έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 03.03πμ περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένεια της.

Ήταν πολυαγαπημένη σύζυγος και μητέρα, καταπληκτική αδερφή και ιδιαίτερα αγαπημένη

γιαγιά και προγιαγιά. Αφήνει τον σύζυγο της Πίτερ, γνωστό στην παροικία ως τον κουρέα στο Hornsey Road, 4 παιδιά Αντρέα, Μαρία, Νίκο και Χέλεν, 8 αδέρφια, 10 εγγόνια και 8 δισέγγονα.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να την έχουν στη ζωή τους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη, 7 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 12.30μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίων Αντωνίου και Ιωάννου του Βαπτιστού, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο Islington & St Pancras, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG. Η παρηγοριά θαακολουθήσει στις 3.30μμ στο Andover Community Centre, 55-57 Corker Walk, Finsbury Park, London N7 7RY.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια παρακαλεί όπως γίνουν εισφορές για το The National Brain Appeal, εις μνήμη της Νίτσας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences