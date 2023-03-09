﻿﻿ † DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Andreas Theodoulou

﻿(from Tremetousia, Cyprus)

﻿﻿With great sorrow we announce the death of our much-loved husband,

father, grandfather and great grandfather Andreas who died on 22nd February 2023, aged 89.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Christina (Nina), his children Maria, Tom, Tony and Orthodoxos, his son in law Savva, his daughter in law Despina, his ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Andreas was a proud and devoted family man and Christian who volunteered at St John the Baptist church throughout his retirement years.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday 15th March 2023 at 12.30pm at St John the Baptist church, Wightman Road, London N8 and the burial at New Southgate cemetery, St Sophia’s plot, London N11.

Flowers are welcome or please make a donation to St John the Baptist church or the Whittington Hospital.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

﻿Ανδρέας Θεοδούλου

﻿(από την Τρεμετουσιά, Κύπρος)

﻿5/10/1933 – 22/2/2023

PARI-E01-S2-0309-44_2023

﻿﻿﻿Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπαππού, Αντρέα Θεοδούλου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Θα λείψει πολύ στη σύζυγό του Χριστίνα (Νίνα), στα παιδιά του Μαρία, Τομ, Τόνι και Ορθόδοξο, στον γαμπρό του Σάββα, στη νύφη του Δέσποινα, στα δέκα του εγγόνια και στα δύο δισέγγονά του.

Ο Αντρέας, ήταν αφοσιωμένος στην οικογένειά του, για την οποία ήταν πάντοτε υπερήφανος, ενώ μετά τη συνταξιοδότησή του ήταν εθελοντής στον ιερό ναό Αγιού Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 15 Μαρτίου 2023 από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, New Southgate N11 1EZ. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, ενώ, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές για την εκκλησία ή το νοσοκομείο Whittington.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

