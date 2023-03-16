Andreas Neophytou

15.08.1936 – 23.02.2023

(born in Fasoula, Limasol)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved Andreas Neophytou, who passed away peacefully at his home on the 23rd of February, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of sixty-eight years Frosoulla and a father to their seven children, Vania, Neophytos, Elpida, Antonia, Rolandos, Reginos, and Klavthios. Andreas was a caring father-in-law to Christakis, Katie, Lakis, Stephanos, Mary, Maria, and Stella, as well as a playfully loving grandfather and great-grandfather to seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Born in Fasoula, Limassol in Cyprus on the 15th of August 1936 to parents Elpida and Neophytos Neophytou, Andreas was the eldest of seven siblings, who he loved dearly. After marrying Frosoulla they emigrated with their children to London in 1971 to build a fruitful life for their family, whom he has shared a beautiful life with.

The funeral will take place on the 21st of March at St. Demetrios church at 12.30pm. This will be followed by the burial at Edmonton cemetery at 2.00pm. The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

There will be a donation box for the North London Hospice who helped him immensely throughout his short battle with cancer.

Αντρέας Νεοφύτου

(γεννημένος στη Φασούλα, Λεμεσού)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας Αντρέα Νεοφύτου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στην οικία του την Πέμπτη 23 Φεβρουαρίου, περιτριγυρισμένος από την οικογένεια του. Ήταν αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος για 68 χρόνια της Φροσούλας και

πατέρας στα 7 του παιδιά: Βάνια, Νεόφυτος, Ελπίδα, Αντωνία Ρολάντος, Ρέγινος και Κλαύδιος. Ο Αντρέας υπήρξε στοργικός πεθερός στον Χρηστάκη, την Κέιτι, τον Στέφανο, τον Λάκη, την Μέρι, την Μαρία και την Στέλλα όπως και επίσης παιχνιδιάρικα τρυφερός με τα 17 εγγόνια και 9 δισέγγονα του.

Γεννημένος στη Φασούλα, Λεμεσού στην Κύπρο στις 15

Αυγούστου 1936 με γονείς Ελπίδα και Νεόφυτος Νεοφύτου, ο Αντρέας ήταν ο μεγαλύτερος από 7 αδέρφια τα οποία αγαπούσε πολύ. Μετά τον γάμο του με τη Φροσούλα, μετανάστεψαν με τα παιδιά τους στο Λονδίνο το 1971, για μια καλύτερη ζωή για την οικογένεια τους, την οποία και είχαν.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη, 21 Μαρτίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου στις 12.30μμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton στις 2.00μμ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών για το κέντρο περίθαλψης North London που τον βοήθησε πολύ στην σύντομη του μάχη με τον καρκίνο.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family