Andreas Doukaki

15.07.1943 – 23.02.2023

(From Kato Lefkara, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Andreas Doukaki at the age of 79 on 23rd February 2023.

Andreas was born and raised in Kato Lefkara until he was 9 years old and then he moved to London with his family. Andreas leaves behind his beloved wife Chloe, his sons Christopher, Loui and Michael, his grandchildren Lucas, Lily, Andreas and Marcus, his two sisters Christalla and Panayiota, his brother George and his departed siblings Maroulla and Harry.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 23rd March 2023 at The Greek Orthodox cathedral of the Holy Cross & St.Michael – Golders Green Road, London, NW11 8HL at 10:30am. Followed by a burial at New Southgate cemetery and crematorium, N11 1EZ at 12:30pm. A wake will follow at 2.00pm at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London, N11 1NP.

There will be a donation box for the Royal Free Hospital for those who wish to donate.

Αντρέας Δουκάκη

(από Κάτω Λεύκαρα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ανδρέα Δουκάκη σε ηλικία 79 ετών την Πέμπτη 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2023.

Ο Αντρέας γεννήθηκε στα Κάτω Λεύκαρα και έμεινε εκεί μέχρι τα 9 του πριν μετακομίσει στο Λονδίνο με την οικογένεια του. Καταλείπει την πολυαγαπημένη του σύζυγο Κλόη, τους γιους του Κρίστοφερ, Λούι και Μαίκλ, τα εγγόνια του Λούκα, Λίλι, Αντρέα και Μάρκους, τις δύο του αδερφές Χρυστάλα και Παναγιώτα, τον αδερφό του Γιώργο και τα αποθανόντα αδέρφια του Μαρούλα και Χάρι.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 23 Μαρτίου 2023 από τον καθεδρικό ναό Τιμίου Σταυρού και Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ – Golders Green Road, London, NW11 8HL στις 10.30πμ. Θα ακολουθήσει στις 12.30μμ η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο και κρεματόριο του New Southgate N11 1EZ. Στις 2.00μμ θα γίνει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London, N11 1NP.

Για όποιον επιθυμεί, θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών για το νοσοκομείο Royal Free.