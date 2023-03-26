We remain committed to the goal of resolving the Cyprus issue, and for this reason we are addressing the international community by taking initiatives for the resumption of talks, Cyprus’ House President, Annita Demetriou, said on Sunday, in her speech at the annual memorial of heroes of the EOKA 1955-59 anti-colonial movement, held in Chandria village, in Limassol.

The House President said that, “we do not settle for anything less than the obvious, which is freedom and reunification for our homeland through a just and viable solution, based on European principles and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council”.

She said that Ankara “remains intransigent” in its position for a two-state solution, while it intensifies its provocative and unacceptable actions through the instrumentalisation of the immigration crisis at the expense of the people of Cyprus and by creating new faits accomplis in occupied Famagusta by opening up part of its coastal front.

“Turkey’s intransigence and expansionist ambitions are factors that seriously undermine efforts to restart meaningful negotiations and are a destabilising factor, not only for Cyprus, but also for the wider eastern Mediterranean region”, she said.

Demetriou also referred to the efforts being made to restart the talks. “We address the international community by undertaking initiatives that increase our credibility even more and prove the sincere will of our side,” she noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.