US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, said on Wednesday, after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, that she expressed her Government’s commitment to supporting the resumption of the talks and a bizonal bicommunal federation.

The Ambassador told journalists that said she had “a very constructive meeting” with the Turkish Cypriot leader, noting that this was their first discussion.

Fisher also expressed her condolences for the Turkish Cypriots who were lost in the earthquakes in Turkey last month.

The Ambassador also said she expressed the continued commitment of the United States of America to supporting the resumption of the talks based on Security Council resolutions, but also their commitment to supporting a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.