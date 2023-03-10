UN official not expected to bring something concrete, sources tell CNA, adding that G/c and T/c negotiators held online meetingUnited Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo is not expected to bring anything concrete during her upcoming visit to Cyprus, an informed source told CNA, adding that during her meetings with the leaders of the two communities, she is expected to reaffirm the continued involvement of the UN Secretary-General in the effort to restart the Cyprus talks process.

Meanwhile, the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side, Menelaos Menalou held an online meeting this morning with Special Representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ergun Olgun, during which, they discussed among other things, about the upcoming visit of DiCarlo and the need to continue the effort “to build further on the positive climate created by the first contact of the two leaders in the context of the effort to restart the talks process and achieve a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem”, according to a competent source.

The same source said that the negotiators proceeded to a general review of the current situation and discussed issues related to the work of the technical committees and the organization of events related to projects carried out within the framework of the committees.

They also expressed their views on possible areas of discussion on issues related to earthquakes and natural disasters and how to address them.