UK Cypriot owned restaurant Fig Tree Grill of Potters Bar wins British kebab award in the category of Best

Greek restaurant 2023.

The owner Mr Nick Louca was overwhelmed with the result.

Last year’s winner Tonys Pits in Swiss Cottage wøn the highly recommended award.



The British Kebab Awards in association with JUST EAT are our chance to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation. Fans of their friendly neighbourhood kebab takeaways and restaurants can claim they truly do have Britain’s best kebab takeaway and restaurant by voting for them in the British Kebab Awards.

The British Kebab Awards is a true celebration of our industry, which naturally draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector. As a reflection of the kebab industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and British culture in general, the awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and most importantly the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.

Best Greek Restaurant

Winner: Fig Tree Grill,

34, The Broadway, Potters Bar EN6 2HW

Tel: 01707 664455

Highly Recommended: Tony’s Pita – (https://tonyspita.co.uk/)

4 New College Parade, Finchley Road, London NW3 5EP

Tel: 020 8882 4449

2023 Winners

British Kebab Awards – 2023 Winners

Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland

Winner: The Sphinx – (https://sphinxkebabs.com/)

335 AntrimRd, Newtonabbe, BT36 5DZ

Tel: 028 9032 5535

Best Kebab House in Scotland

Winner: Shawarma King – (https://www.facebook.com/ShawarmaKingGlasgow/)

113 King St, Glasgow, G1 5RB

Tel: 0141 258 1870

Highly Recommended: Mr Chef – (www.mrcheftakeaway.com)

165 Main St, Uddingston, G71 7BP

Tel: 0169 8810082

Best Kebab House in Wales

Winner: Wales Kebab

17 Thomas St, Caerphilly, CF83 4AU

Tel: 029 2083 2999

Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London

Winner: Divan Restaurant Ocakbasi

163 Ballards Lane Finchley, N3 1LJ

Tel: 020 8346 4414

Highly Recommended: Yaprak Eastcote – (https://yaprakrestaurant.com/)

180 Field End Rd, Ruislip, Pinner HA5 1RF

Tel: 020 8868 9621

Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London

Winner: Cyrpus Mangal

45 Warwick Way, London, SW1V 1QS

Tel: 020 7828 5940

Highly Recommended: Lara Grill

20 Whalebone Dagenham, RM8 1BJ

Tel: 020 8868 9621

Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

Winner: Pasha Turkish Restaurant,

3 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9ET

Tel: 020 8675 6556

Highly Commended: Sark Restaurant

102 High St, Maldon, CM9 5ET

Tel: 016121 850001

Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London

Winner: Cappadocia Restaurant Epsom,

96-98 High St, Epsom KT19 8BJ,

Tel: 01372 417628

Winner: Kaya Meze Bar,

106 High St, Rochester ME1 1JT

Tel: 01634 972375

Winner: Anar Turkish BBQ Restaurant

130 Prescot Rd, Fairfield, Liverpool L7 0JB

Tel: 0151 363 9300

Best Takeaway in London

Winner: Kervan Saray,

66 Masefield Cres, Romford RM3 7PB

Tel: 01708 344244

Best Takeaway Regional

Winner: Zem Kebab

185 Amersham Rd, High Wycombe HP13 5AE

Tel: 01494 474888

Winner: Irmak BBQ Dunstable

220 High St N, Dunstable LU6 1AU

Tel: 01582 814180

Highly Recommended: Master Kebabs – (https://www.masterkebabs.co.uk/)

88 Watling Street, Gillingham, ME7 2YS

Tel: 01634 582488

Best Value Restaurant

Winner: Alacati Grill

68 High St, Daventry NN11 4HU

01327 704115

Customer Satisfaction

Winner: La’De kitchen Pangbourne

3-5 Reading Rd, Pangbourne, Reading RG8 7LR

0118 327 9143

Highly Recommended: Turkuaz

163 Bromley Rd, London SE6 2NZ

020 8697 4545

Fine Dining Restaurant

Winner: Paparazzi

69 High St, Maldon CM9 5EP

Tel: 01621 502611

Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

85-87 South St, Eastbourne BN21 4LR

01323 724656

Kebab Van of the Year

Winner: Gourmet Kebab – (https://www.facebook.com/GKKcambridge/)

105 Cambridge Rd, Papworth Everard CB23 3PD Caxton

Tel: 07880 660508

Just Eat Best Delivery

Winner: Millenium Pizza and Kebab

8 Abington Square, Northampton NN1 4AA

01604 239800

Best Greek Restaurant

Winner: Fig Tree Grill,

34, The Broadway, Potters Bar EN6 2HW

Tel: 01707 664455

Highly Recommended: Tony’s Pita – (https://tonyspita.co.uk/)

4 New College Parade, Finchley Road, London NW3 5EP

Tel: 020 8882 4449

Best Lebanese Restaurant

Winner: Beit El Zaytoun

15-17 Barretts Green Rd, London NW10 7AE

Tel: 020 8691 1166

Chef of the Year

Winner:

Kemal Coskuncay/ Private delicacies ltd

www.privatedelicacies.co.uk

Fatma Gungor/ Fatma’s Kitchen – (https://www.fatmaskitchen.co.uk/)

60 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, RH16 3AL

Tel: 07723 087436

Supplier and Manufacturer Award

Winner:

AVANT Natural Mineral Water (Navson Limited)

Monarch House Surrey, TW20 8RY

Jewish News Best Kosher Shawarma restaurant and/or takeaway

Winner:

Reubens Restaurant, 79 Baker Street, London W1U 6RG

020 7486 0035

Directors Award

Winner: Cafe Istanbul

79-81 Bridge St, Manchester M3 2RH

0161 833 9942

E.G Charcoal Grill

6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead RH19 1BP

01342 410305