UK Cypriot owned restaurant Fig Tree Grill of Potters Bar wins British kebab award in the category of Best
Greek restaurant 2023.
The owner Mr Nick Louca was overwhelmed with the result.
Last year’s winner Tonys Pits in Swiss Cottage wøn the highly recommended award.
The British Kebab Awards in association with JUST EAT are our chance to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation. Fans of their friendly neighbourhood kebab takeaways and restaurants can claim they truly do have Britain’s best kebab takeaway and restaurant by voting for them in the British Kebab Awards.
The British Kebab Awards is a true celebration of our industry, which naturally draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector. As a reflection of the kebab industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and British culture in general, the awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and most importantly the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.
Best Greek Restaurant
Winner: Fig Tree Grill,
34, The Broadway, Potters Bar EN6 2HW
Tel: 01707 664455
Highly Recommended: Tony’s Pita – (https://tonyspita.co.uk/)
4 New College Parade, Finchley Road, London NW3 5EP
Tel: 020 8882 4449
2023 Winners
British Kebab Awards – 2023 Winners
Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland
Winner: The Sphinx – (https://sphinxkebabs.com/)
335 AntrimRd, Newtonabbe, BT36 5DZ
Tel: 028 9032 5535
Best Kebab House in Scotland
Winner: Shawarma King – (https://www.facebook.com/ShawarmaKingGlasgow/)
113 King St, Glasgow, G1 5RB
Tel: 0141 258 1870
Highly Recommended: Mr Chef – (www.mrcheftakeaway.com)
165 Main St, Uddingston, G71 7BP
Tel: 0169 8810082
Best Kebab House in Wales
Winner: Wales Kebab
17 Thomas St, Caerphilly, CF83 4AU
Tel: 029 2083 2999
Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London
Winner: Divan Restaurant Ocakbasi
163 Ballards Lane Finchley, N3 1LJ
Tel: 020 8346 4414
Highly Recommended: Yaprak Eastcote – (https://yaprakrestaurant.com/)
180 Field End Rd, Ruislip, Pinner HA5 1RF
Tel: 020 8868 9621
Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London
Winner: Cyrpus Mangal
45 Warwick Way, London, SW1V 1QS
Tel: 020 7828 5940
Highly Recommended: Lara Grill
20 Whalebone Dagenham, RM8 1BJ
Tel: 020 8868 9621
Best Kebab Restaurant Regional
Winner: Pasha Turkish Restaurant,
3 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9ET
Tel: 020 8675 6556
Highly Commended: Sark Restaurant
102 High St, Maldon, CM9 5ET
Tel: 016121 850001
Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London
Winner: Cappadocia Restaurant Epsom,
96-98 High St, Epsom KT19 8BJ,
Tel: 01372 417628
Winner: Kaya Meze Bar,
106 High St, Rochester ME1 1JT
Tel: 01634 972375
Winner: Anar Turkish BBQ Restaurant
130 Prescot Rd, Fairfield, Liverpool L7 0JB
Tel: 0151 363 9300
Best Takeaway in London
Winner: Kervan Saray,
66 Masefield Cres, Romford RM3 7PB
Tel: 01708 344244
Best Takeaway Regional
Winner: Zem Kebab
185 Amersham Rd, High Wycombe HP13 5AE
Tel: 01494 474888
Winner: Irmak BBQ Dunstable
220 High St N, Dunstable LU6 1AU
Tel: 01582 814180
Highly Recommended: Master Kebabs – (https://www.masterkebabs.co.uk/)
88 Watling Street, Gillingham, ME7 2YS
Tel: 01634 582488
Best Value Restaurant
Winner: Alacati Grill
68 High St, Daventry NN11 4HU
01327 704115
Customer Satisfaction
Winner: La’De kitchen Pangbourne
3-5 Reading Rd, Pangbourne, Reading RG8 7LR
0118 327 9143
Highly Recommended: Turkuaz
163 Bromley Rd, London SE6 2NZ
020 8697 4545
Fine Dining Restaurant
Winner: Paparazzi
69 High St, Maldon CM9 5EP
Tel: 01621 502611
Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar
85-87 South St, Eastbourne BN21 4LR
01323 724656
Kebab Van of the Year
Winner: Gourmet Kebab – (https://www.facebook.com/GKKcambridge/)
105 Cambridge Rd, Papworth Everard CB23 3PD Caxton
Tel: 07880 660508
Just Eat Best Delivery
Winner: Millenium Pizza and Kebab
8 Abington Square, Northampton NN1 4AA
01604 239800
Best Lebanese Restaurant
Winner: Beit El Zaytoun
15-17 Barretts Green Rd, London NW10 7AE
Tel: 020 8691 1166
Chef of the Year
Winner:
Kemal Coskuncay/ Private delicacies ltd
www.privatedelicacies.co.uk
Fatma Gungor/ Fatma’s Kitchen – (https://www.fatmaskitchen.co.uk/)
60 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, RH16 3AL
Tel: 07723 087436
Supplier and Manufacturer Award
Winner:
AVANT Natural Mineral Water (Navson Limited)
Monarch House Surrey, TW20 8RY
Jewish News Best Kosher Shawarma restaurant and/or takeaway
Winner:
Reubens Restaurant, 79 Baker Street, London W1U 6RG
020 7486 0035
Directors Award
Winner: Cafe Istanbul
79-81 Bridge St, Manchester M3 2RH
0161 833 9942
E.G Charcoal Grill
6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead RH19 1BP
01342 410305