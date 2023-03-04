Two teenage boys have been released on bail following their arrests for terrorism offences.

The boys – aged 17 [A] and 16 [B] – were arrested on Tuesday, 28 February during a pre-planned operation, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

They were arrested at two separate addresses in the north London area, on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

They were taken into custody, and have since been bailed to return on a date in early June.

The investigation is linked to Islamist terrorism.

Officers will continue to work closely with partners from safeguarding agencies, as enquiries continue.

+ Report online material promoting terrorism or extremism via https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

It can also be reported via the iREPORTit app, created by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) in partnership with the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU). The App is available on Google and Apple app stores.

Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. To report suspicious activity that might be linked to terrorism, visit www.act.campaign.gov.uk or call 0800 789 321.

Always call 999 in an emergency.