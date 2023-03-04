Two people have appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.

Constance Marten, 35 (16.05.87), of no fixed address, and Mark Gordon, 48 (08.06.74), of no fixed address, were charged on the evening of Thursday, 2 March.

They were also charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

They appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 March, where they were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, 31 March.

Officers found the body of a baby while searching the Hollingbury area of Brighton on the afternoon of Wednesday, 1 March.

We can now confirm the baby was a girl and we were told she had been named Victoria.

A post-mortem examination held on Friday, 3 March, was unable to establish a cause of death and further tests will take place.

We remind the public and the media that criminal proceedings are active and both Marten and Gordon have the right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.