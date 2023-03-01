Two Cypriot citizens are among those missing following a deadly train crash in Greece. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has asked Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to be in touch with their families to provide assistance. In the meantime, flags at the Presidential Palace and all government buildings will be flying at half-mast as a sign of deep mourning.

“The Cypriot government has been notified that two Cypriot citizens are among the missing from the tragic deadly accident and their identity and fate has still not been ascertained,” a presidency press release says.

Following orders by President Nikos Christodoulides, it adds, the Foreign Affairs Minister “is in touch with the families of the two missing Cypriots and has placed at their disposal the state’s services and the Republic’s diplomatic mission in Athens, so that they can be provided with assistance by any necessary means, as well as help with their travel to Greece.”

The Republic of Cyprus, the presidency continues, has been in touch with the Greek authorities from the outset to deal with the incident.

“Following this tragic incident which has cost the life of dozens, President Christodoulides has instructed that the Republic’s flags fly at half-mast at all government buildings and the Presidential Palace, as a sign of deep mourning,” the press release concludes.