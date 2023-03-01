Transport and Infrastructure Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis announced his resignation on Wednesday in the aftermath of the deadly train collision in central Greece that has left at least 36 people dead.

“It is what I feel is my duty as the smallest sign of respect to the memory of the people who died so unjustly and assuming the responsibility for the deficiencies of the Greek state and the political system through the years,” said the minister in his statement.

“When something so terrible happens, we cannot continue acting like it did not. I have not been involved in politics for many years, but I consider the trust placed by citizens in the political system to be an essential part of our Democracy. This is called political responsibility,” he prefaced.

“From the depths of my heart, I once again want to express my grief and my solidarity with the families of the dead,” he concluded.