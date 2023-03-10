AEK Larnaca is only the second Cypriot football team to progress to a second knock-out round of a major UEFA competition.

Previously APOEL had reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League (2011-2012), as well as the round of 16 of the Europa League (2016-2017).

The Cypriot team AEK Larnaca secured a spot in last 16 draw beating Dnipro with a 1-0 win. The matches for the round of 16 are scheduled for 9 and 16 March. AEK hosted the first match which ended 2-0 in West Ham’s favour but is still game on.

Tickets are available at £20 in the AEK section for their Europa Conference game v West Ham in London which takes place Thursday 16th March, 8pm at the London Stadium located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

For tickets and more information please contact Michael Yiakoumi on 07958 207 412 or email [email protected]

Come on you UK Cypriots, let’s get out there and support them.



