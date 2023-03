Cyprus Men’ s National team will play against Scotland on March 25 at 14:00 for the EURO 2024 1st qualification group. The match will take place at Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow.

The Cypriots fans can book their ticket for the match by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

Prices: 35 pounds for tickets category 1 and 30 pounds for tickets category 2.

On 25th of March we support Cyprus National Team, the Team that unites all!

Photos from Cyprus visit to Scotland in 2019.