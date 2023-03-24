This year, The Big Lunch is being held on the May Bank holiday – be part of history and join millions across the UK on 6-8 May! Your free Big Lunch Pack has everything you need to get started and we’ve designed a special Coronation Big Lunch pack for a right Royal knees up!

Small grants of £100 are available to support residents to deliver their own street parties and share food and fun. No fees will be charged for road closures. If you would like to organise your own street party, please find helpful guidance and application forms here https://bit.ly/3ZCyT0h

The closing dates for applications for street closures and small grants is 6 April 2023.

Big Lunch Pack https://bit.ly/3y6QktY

Coronation Pack https://bit.ly/3y5Hxso

Photo credit – The Big Lunch