A total of 67 third-country nationals, who resided illegally in Cyprus, were repatriated on Friday, during two operations, the Police announced.

According to the announcement, 55 third-country nationals, who were included in the voluntary departure program of the Interior Ministry departed yesterday for their country, during an operation, which was carried out under the coordination and supervision of the Aliens and Immigration Service and FRONTEX.

Moreover, twelve third-country nationals were deported yesterday from Cyprus, based on detention and deportation orders.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,700 third-country nationals have been repatriated, through voluntary and forced return procedures.